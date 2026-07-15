Drake Just Cosigned on a Conspiracy Theory That Puts His Feud With Kendrick Lamar in a Whole New Light

We all know the infamous Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud at this point. It was a bloodbath that ended in some of the most brutal diss songs of all time from Lamar. Meanwhile, the Toronto MC was aiming his sights at everyone from A$AP Rocky to his label teaming up with Spotify. However, what if I told you Drake’s beef with Lamar was a little overstated? What if the Compton star was just a tool in a larger conspiracy?

That’s what one Canadian hip-hop podcast theorized: no one cares about the Kendrick Lamar feud anymore because he wasn’t the main focus. Instead, there’s been a behind-the-scenes battle between Drake and the music industry at large, spearheaded by Jay-Z.

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“[Kendrick Lamar] established that he was just one of Jay-Z’s pawns,” one person argued. “Maybe he wasn’t a pawn. He could’ve been like a rook or a knight or something, but he wasn’t the main guy.” Then, the other podcaster recalled how Lamar’s visceral disses didn’t ruin Drake’s career or change the trajectory of hip-hop like he thought. Instead, the trio of albums he released restored the pecking order again, everything back to square one before the Kendrick Lamar feud.

Naturally, this wouldn’t mean anything—two podcasters pontificating about the music industry and its biggest feud. However, the theory might hold some weight because the Take Care rapper himself seemingly confirmed it by liking the clip.

Drake Teases That Kendrick Lamar Was Never His Main Enemy in Their Feud

For what it’s worth, Jay-Z has emerged from hiding to throw some shots in Drake’s direction during a recent freestyle at Roots Picnic. Hov essentially trashes him for signing a terrible record deal that keeps him fighting with his label. Rather than vitriol, he scoffed at Drake, suggesting ‘the jig is up’ on “Janice STFU”.

“The jig is up, n***a I’m up 10, wrong chart champ, n***as looked up to Hov, I never looked up to them,” Jay-Z rapped. “Them crackers got your publishing checks, go talk tough to them, don’t talk success to me, you n***as is workers, in perpetuity is how your contract is worded.”

Additionally, some of Drake’s old friends even turned their backs on him. LeBron James applauded the freestyle Hov performed, declaring “ITS THE ROCK” with a diamond emoji for Jay-Z. It all adds to the scatterbrained conspiracy theory that Drake has more enemies at play than just Kendrick Lamar.