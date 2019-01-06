Video of Drake Kissing, Fondling Underage Girl Surfaces On Twitter

A video of Drake kissing and touching a 17-year-old has emerged on Twitter, as Vulture reports. In the video, the girl is pulled onstage, where Drake kisses her neck and tells her her hair “smells fresh.” He then kisses her back and begins to touch her body. After learning how old the fan is, he yells “I can’t go to jail yet, man!” Later, he tells the girl “I don’t know if I should feel guilty or not but I had fun, and I like the way your breasts feel against my chest,” before kissing her again. Watch video of the incident below:

The video was taken at a May 2010 concert in Denver. It appears that it is being recirculated in light of Surviving R. Kelly, the new documentary about the allegations of child sexual assault against R. Kelly. This is not the first time Drake has been seen with an underage girl. Last year, 14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown told interviewers that she and Drake text often, and that he frequently gives her advice “about boys, he helps me.”

Drake has yet to respond to the video.