Drake Just Dropped a 17-Track Mixtape Called ‘If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late’

Jesus Christ, what a night. A little over two hours ago, I was standing on Flatiron Plaza in the heart of Manhattan watching Kanye West on stage with all of his G.O.O.D. Music friends (Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Travi$ Scott, and Waka Flocka Flame) do like every mob song ever. Rumor has it that Drake was there, too, standing about 15 feet behind me. Turns out, while Drake was standing there, he was plotting the release of a long rumored mixtape. Because, friends, the mixtape is here. It’s called If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, and you can cop it on iTunes. I haven’t listened to it yet because it’s still downloading, but it’s probably awesome. Is it a coincidence that tomorrow (February 13) is the six year anniversary of So Far Gone? Probably not. Tracklist and stream below.

1. Legend

2. Energy

3. 10 Bands

4. Know Yourself

5. No Tellin’

6. Madonna

7. 6 God

8. Star67

9. Preach (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)

10. Wednesday Night Interlude (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)

11. Used To (feat. Lil Wayne)

13. Now & Forever

14. Company (Feat. Travi$ Scott)

15. You & The 6

16. Jungle

17. 6PM In New York