Listen to Drake’s New Single “I’m Upset”

Drake has dropped a very sad new single titled “I’m Upset”. The Boi-1da-produced track was released on Apple Music and tweeted by Drake on Saturday night, which, y’know, is annoying. Does Drake just sit at home and release new music on the weekends? “Nice For What” was released on a Friday night, which is just plain inconvenient. Anyway, I digress.

“I’m Upset” is another single from Drake’s upcoming album Scorpion. After the fairly upbeat “Nice For What”, “I’m Upset” is something of a return of Mopey Drake. As you can probably infer from the song’s title, Drake is quite sad about a lot of things on this track. Listen below:

This is Drake’s second new track of the weekend, after dropping the absolutely savage Pusha-T diss track “Duppy Freestyle” on Friday in response to Push’s new album DAYTONA.

