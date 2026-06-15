Drake Once Admitted He Was Supposed to Make a Collab Mixtape With This On-Again, Off-Again Rival in 2016

Drake and Kanye West have had a strangely turbulent relationship over the years. One moment, they’re kindred spirits with how they approach their music. In another moment, the Toronto MC sends subliminal shots while Ye lashes out online. But whenever they have united for songs together, it’s typically resulted in magic like “Find Your Love”. It even reached a point where they nearly came together for an entire project.

In a 2016 interview with Zane Lowe, the 6 God opened up about his working relationship with the Chicago legend. At the time, he looked up to him and expressed immense gratitude to be in his orbit. That strong relationship was also supposed to culminate in a full-length project with the two. “We’ll just sit and collaborate. We have a few things. You never know, he’ll call me tonight and say, ‘I’m putting these two songs out tonight,’” Drake told Lowe.

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“He’s one of my favorite people, period, in the world. I love ‘Ye. He’s a really good guy. I grew up with him as a role model. Always given him credit. That’s why we’re here right now. It’s amazing to be his friend. We can link each other and discuss anything. Feeling a way on this or just leisure talk. We have a great relationship. I hope we get more music out. We were supposed to do a mixtape together, an album together.”

Drake Opens Up on His Relationship With Kanye West Back in 2016

Kanye’s comments on the ICEMAN rapper have been inconsistent at best. Back in 2025, he directed anger at Kendrick Lamar for headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show by comparing two of the infamous ‘Big 3’ in hip-hop. “It’s like family members that you don’t f*** with,” Ye told Akademiks. “One thing is, Drake is a million times better than Kendrick and a million times more important.”

But Ye also called him a gay slur in his highly controversial “Heil Hitler” that same year. Moreover, he differentiated matters by saying that there are no real issues with Kendrick, whereas there is real resentment towards Drake.

“I don’t really have a problem with Kendrick,” Kanye continued as he detailed how he hated “Not Like Us” taking over 2024. “I would never call Kendrick a f****t, you know what I’m saying?… And also, I don’t like him saying he’s the No. 1 because I’m the No. 1.”