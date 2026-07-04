Drake Once Revealed That He Knows Exactly When He Wants To Retire From Making Music

When you drop three albums on the same day, it’s safe to say you’re not retiring any time soon. Drake has released copious amounts of music in the last decade. It’s rare that he ever misses a year without being in the hip-hop conversation. He’s too busy releasing records that are longer than some feature-length movies. Will there ever be a moment where he decides to settle down as a veteran in the game? Or at the very least, will he slow down and release more methodically than he does today?

It’s ironic that Drake is transfixed on making music at such a prolific rate nowadays because he was actually contemplating retirement before he even entered his prime. In a 2010 conversation with i-D Magazine, he admitted that his longing for romance was much stronger than his desire to maintain his career. The Toronto MC believed that if he ever found the love of his life, he’d seriously consider leaving music alone for good.

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“I think that when I find that person and when it’s established that we’re going to enter a serious relationship, I don’t even know if I will still be making rap music. I don’t know how long I necessarily want to make rap music for,” he told the publication.

Drake Once Said He Wanted To Retire Before 35 Years Old… Now He’s 39

Ultimately, the actor-turned-rapper shrugged at the idea of overstaying his welcome within hip-hop. He didn’t envision his brand of music aging very well for his audience or even himself. Consequently, Drake saw himself potentially moving back to Hollywood on that fateful day he found the love of his life.

“There are artists that are 35 and upwards who still make rap and it still works for them. I don’t know if I’ll be that guy. A lot of my music is about being young and figuring it all out, so I don’t know if I can still make my brand of music when I’m up there. Maybe I’ll be acting, or whatever it is,” Drake said.

At the time, Drake planned to continue making music until his story stopped resonating with people. Then, he’d find another way to tell his stories. At 39 years old, with people still loving ICEMAN, his fans clearly still connect with him.

Moreover, that drive for music still conquers everything the same way it did in 2010. The way Drake sees it, it’s the reason he couldn’t settle down. “Right now, music comes before anything. I think that’s why I am single because I think every woman that’s ever been in my life knows that,” he added.