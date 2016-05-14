See Drake’s Performances of “One Dance” and “Hype” on Saturday Night Live

It’s been a generally pretty good month for Drake. Views has done crazy numbers for Drake and earning him several RIAA certifications, and while critical consensus hasn’t been totally on the same page, we still find ourselves talking about the record all this time later. To really amp his month up further, he showed up on tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live to show up in several skits, and of course perform some tracks. He kicked it off with a performance of his Views cut “One Dance.” The song’s live performance utilized the studio’s space, bringing out several back up dancers while Drizzy got down with some smooth moves. Watch the video below.

UPDATE: Watch his second song of the night “Hype” as well.