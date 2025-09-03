Drake Opens Up About How It Feels to Be Called a ‘Culture Vulture’

Whether he wants to admit it or not, the beef with Kendrick Lamar has done irreparable damage to Drake’s psyche. After the onslaught of records, all he could respond with is the tepid “The Heart Part 6.” Ever since, a lot of fans have been cold on Drake’s output. There were a lot of scathing barbs in Kendrick’s thesis but the one that seems to sting him the most is the idea that Drake is a culture vulture. Now, he’s opening up about how that perception has affected him.

Recently, the Toronto superstar spoke with Bobbi Althoff on her podcast Not This Again. There, he shuffles through a myriad of different topics but one point in particular sees Drake explain why he took down their first conversation together. Ultimately, he suggests that Bobbi felt like all of her problems could stem back to him. Consequently, he didn’t want to have to deal with the guilt-tripping altogether. Then, he compares it to when people spent all of 2024 calling him a culture vulture.

Drake Talks ‘Culture Vulture’ Allegations in New Interview

“It’s the same way even in music,” people will be like, ‘Oh, you’re a culture vulture,’ or people will describe the collaborative efforts that I’ve put forth and the artists that I’ve picked up and lifted up or shined a light on as me taking, you know? They’ll put a negative spin on it and try and tell me that it’s a self-serving thing or whatever, and I think I get really sensitive about that,” Drake says.

‘Sensitive’ seems like the right word to use, especially since he’s taking his label to court over the whole beef too. UMG seems to think so, saying in a legal filing, “Plaintiff, one of the most successful recording artists of all time, lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which he willingly participated. Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds. Plaintiff’s Complaint is utterly without merit and should be dismissed with prejudice.”

