Drake Played a Surprise Set Outside of a Toronto Raptors Game

Not sure if anybody else has picked up on this, but Drake sure seems to take pride in his home city of Toronto. He’s commentated games alongside the Toronto Raptors announcers, released a whole record that’s a love letter to the city, received the damn key to the city, and now he surprised a recent Raptors game by playing a quick set outside of the Air Canada Centre. It’s an awesome sight, fans of Drake in attendance sang along with every bar he dropped, bringing life to tracks like “Energy.” Really, after dropping a record like Views there’s few better things to do than celebrate with a city full of your followers.

A video posted by Sports Highlights (@360highlights) on Apr 29, 2016 at 6:50pm PDT

Drake performing ‘Energy’ in Toronto https://t.co/SJtzPaQFpe — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) April 30, 2016