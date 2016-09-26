Drake Releases Brand New Short Film ‘Please Forgive Me’

Drake has dropped his latest short film, Please Forgive Me, five days before its scheduled release. The film, based off of his fourth album VIEWS, is directed by frequent Rihanna collaborator Anthony Mandler. It’s scored by OVO co-founder, Drake friend, and producer Noah “40” Shebib.

Drake has been talking about the project for weeks, but announced the short film’s imminent release on Sunday morning through Instagram. It comes 18 months after the 2015 release of Jungle, inspired by his third LP If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.



Watch Please Forgive Me over on Apple Music​.

