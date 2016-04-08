​Here Are the 10 Best Drake Remixes You’ve Never Heard

With Drake‘s highly-anticipated fourth studio album Views From The 6 dropping this month, and the Toronto rapper recently sharing “One Dance” (which samples Crazy Cousinz’s UK funky remix of Kyla’s “Do You Mind”), we decided it was time to put together a THUMP-approved list of the best remixes of his biggest hits and lesser-known cuts.

From his early mixtape days to last year’s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, these reworks span his entire discography, and feature some of our favourite DJs and producers from around the world. Their interpretations range from Caribbean dembow to footwork to nu-disco and showcase Aubrey Graham’s versatility as a performer.

What did we miss? Leave a comment below and let us know.

“All Me (Stwo Remix)”



Paris-born, Toronto-based producer Stwo does the impossible and manages to make Big Sean’s cringe-worthy closing guest verse listenable by adding a melodic backdrop on this Christmas present to his fans. No wonder Drake’s right hand man (and fellow Canadian) Noah “40” Shebib signed him to his publishing company.

“Come Thru (Suicideyear Remix)”

Having worked with artists included Yung Lean, Main Attrakionz, and more, Baton Rouge-based producer Suicideyear’s no stranger to making spacey beats perfect for melancholic raps. He tackled “6 God” last year, but his celestial “Come Thru” remix (off his 2013 mixtape HAVEFUN 001) takes the prize, thanks to those twinkling synths which recall a buzzing swarm of cicadas.

“Fireworks (Deadboy Slo Mo House Edit)”

A somewhat overlooked track from Thank Me Later, UK bass producer Deadboy turned “Fireworks” into blurry house by emphasizing the piano section, chipmunking Alicia Keyes’ hook, and stripping away Drake’s vocals.

“HOTLINE BLING BUT U CAINT USE MY PHONE MIX”

Okay you’ve probably heard this one, but unlike the glut of uninspired “Hotline Bling” freestyles, the Queen of Neo-Soul completely reinterprets the song and makes it her own. From the faux hotline halfway through (“If you’re calling to book Erykah to flip the first burger at your company BBQ or to DJ at your little cousin’s slip-n-slide party, press 8”) to the sly Andre 3000 sample, it deserves its own meme-launching music video.

“Houstatlantavegas (Hyper Edit)”

Any of the 30 footwork and juke-heavy edits from DJ Paypal’s 2014 Bandcamp compilation could make this list, but we’re picking the Teklife member’s rework of the So Far Gone highlight, because it turns a bleary-eyed slowburner into a whiplash-inducing peak hours dancefloor jam.

“Jumpman (Uproot Andy Dembow Remix)”

This “Dominican Drake & Baile Funk Future” Uproot Andy refix of one of 2015’s biggest hits came on our radar after Toronto’s Bambii included it in her exclusive THUMP mix, and we’re so glad it did because it’s a million times better than 90 per cent of anything else you’ll find on SoundCloud.

“Know Yourself (Jacques Greene Intro Edit)”



At the end of last year, we made a wishlist of producers we’d like to see contributing beats to Views From The 6, and at the top of said list was Montreal’s Jacques Greene. A staple of his live sets, this house-friendly edit of Canada’s unofficial national anthem (not to mention his solo work) proves he deserves to get a tryout. The track’s since disappeared from his SoundCloud, but you can listen to it in the premiere episode of OVO Sound’s Beats 1 show here.



“Ping Pong With My Woes”

It’s well-documented that Aubrey Graham really, really, loves ping pong. Ryan Hemsworth went the extra mile to rework “Know Yourself” with ping pong sounds, and the result (which was featured on his free collection Ryan Pack Vol. 2) is catchier than you’d expect.

“Started From The Bottom (D33J Remix)”

Los Angeles producer Shlohmo drew plenty of attention with his chopped and screwed “Crew Love,” “I’m On One,” and “Marvins Room” edits, but his WeDidIt cohort D33J‘s hypnagogic take on “Started From The Bottom” deserves equal praise, as it eschews the original’s bravado for something gentler.

“Worst Behavior (Skylar Spence Edit)”

While there are plenty of “Worst Behavior” remixes out there (see also Eric Dingus’ lullaby-like version, which received an OVO co-sign), only the artist formerly known as Saint Pepsi would think to sample Plaisir’s 1984 French boogie single “Visa Pour Aimer,” and turn the song into a nu-disco workout. It’s a wonder nobody’s mashed this up with the dance scene from Pulp Fiction. Bonus points for inserting himself into the Nothing Was The Same artwork.



