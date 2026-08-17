Drake Responds After ‘Goated’ Ella Langly Spotted Vibing Out to His Song With Lil Wayne

Ella Langley was recently spotted vibing out to Drake and Lil Wayne’s song “HYFR” online. Now, Champagne Papi has responded with matched energy.

In a post on social media, the “Choosin’ Texas” singer lip-synced along to “HYFR” played in the background. Then, Drake took to one of her Instagram posts, liking it and commenting, “Goated Pen,” alongside a pen emoji.

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We can only assume the light banter here is just friendly, but Drake does have a charm that often implies more. This was certainly true of his online date with content creator and cosplayer Pinkchyu.

The OnlyFans star was the winner of a 20v1 gameshow, as part of Stake’s ninth anniversary celebration. As part of her prize, she got to spend some 1-on-1 time with the rapper.

Pinkchyu was later asked by TMZ if she and Drake did more than just talk. “No, no, no. We just had a lot of conversations,” she admitted. She went on to note that she and Drake are “complete opposites.” However, she said he was “wonderfully kind.”

Drake is buying Pinkchyu’s mother a home

Notably, during the stream, Drake promised to buy Pinkchyu’s mom a house, after finding out that this was the main reason she’d signed up for the competition. It appears that he is making good on that promise, and Pinkchyu’s mom is very happy.

“I think she’s just really grateful,” Pinkchyu told TMZ. “I do [OnlyFans] and a lot of the money I have I do take care of my family, like, help my sisters. I’m half Mexican, so we’re all really, really close, and so obviously she’s like over the moon.”

The goth influencer added that Drake’s generosity made her “really happy.”

Pinkchyu wasn’t the only 20v1 contestant to praise Drake for his charm

In additon to Pinkchyu, adult film star Lily Phillips was also a contestant on the 20v1 game show. It also turns out that she had nothing but nice things to say about Drake. “I’ve never met a nicer celebrity. He is so down to earth, so goofy, so silly, so funny,” she shared with The Tab. “He is the same with everyone, whether you’ve got a million followers like me or you’ve got zilch.”

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