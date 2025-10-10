Drake Responds to Judge Dismissing His UMG Lawsuit as Joe Budden Trolls in the Background

Drake isn’t quite ready to let the beef die between himself, Kendrick Lamar, and UMG. In his tenuous crusade against K.Dot, the Toronto superstar basically called conspiracy. For the biggest artist in the world, he couldn’t fathom the idea of losing without someone being in on it already. Consequently, he turned his paranoia and frustration into legal dispute. After lots of hearings and annoying back and forth, the judge decided to dismiss the case outright.

However, Drake isn’t quite ready to back down from this whole debacle. Recently, a spokesperson for the 6 God released a statement, signaling that they’re going to continue their fight in all of this. “We intend to appeal today’s ruling, and we look forward to the Court of Appeals reviewing it,” the statement reads.

Drizzy may be steadfast in his lawsuit and all. However, it hasn’t quite stopped people from making fun of him. One of those people getting in on all the fun is one of Drake’s old rivals Joe Budden.

Joe Budden Makes Fun of Drake Amidst Lawsuit Dismissal

On a recent Instagram story, Joe Budden posts a picture of his old foe with no caption. There, the Take Care rapper looks especially exhausted and despondent, weary eyes and throwing up a half hearted 6 sign. Obviously, all of his fans are cracking up as a result and can likely look forward to a lengthy discussion on the Joe Budden Podcast.

Additionally, before the case dismissal, another enemy Drake made trashed the mere act of going to court over rap beef. In a conversation with ELLE, A$AP Rocky talked about how the feud as a whole was healthy for hip-hop and why he bowed out pretty early on. But he also finds Drake’s legal pursuit to also be antithetical to the basis of hip-hop. “I just hate the way it’s turning out with [Drake] suing and all that,” Rocky says. “What part of the game is that? What type of s—t is that? That’s none of my business, I guess.”