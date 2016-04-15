Watch Drake Perform “One Dance” During Rihanna’s Concert in Toronto



Rihanna’s ANTI Tour made its stop in Toronto and with little surprise, Drake made an appearance on the tour’s second night in his hometown. Obviously, he did his verse on “Work” but he also did his latest single “One Dance” -probably for the first time- and IYRTITL hit “Jumpman”. Must be a real bummer for all those people that paid hundreds of dollars for the first night and went home Drake-less, now the closest thing they can get to seeing it are shitty YouTube videos. We really feel for the people who missed this monumental occasion. Wait, no we don’t. Either way, watch Drake and Rihanna fall in love on stage below. The FOMO is real.

Byron Yan saw this magic live.