Drake Says He Pitched a Reality TV Show to Jeff Bezos

Drake took a break from filing lawsuits over the holidays to team with Adin Ross for the Drizzmas giveaway stream. During the event, he revealed that he once pitched Amazon’s Jeff Bezos a TV show based on the music video for his 2018 song “God’s Plan.”

As most people will recall, in the musical clip Drake spent the budget of his “God’s Plan” music video on giving all the money away to Miami residents who needed help, like single working mothers and college students.

Videos by VICE

This was partially the basis for the Drizzmas giveaway, wherein Drake explained that he tried to make a whole show out of the concept. “You see what we’re doing tonight? This is a thing that I wanted to do ever since I shot that video,” Drake told Ross, as reported by Hot New Hip-Hop. “I asked Jeff Bezos… The word I got back is that he didn’t want to do it.”

Finally, Drake shared that he hopes he’ll still get to make the show. He shared some specific details about what he’d like to do with it: “I want to do ‘God’s Plan:’ The TV Show. Ten episodes a year. I want to travel across the world. I know there’s a lot of billionaires out there, people who have a lot of money, who don’t have a chance to put a face to their charitable actions.”