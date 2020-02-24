Drake Says His New Album Will Probably Be Shorter Than 90 Minutes

In 2018, Drake released his perfectly fine fifth album Scorpion, which was 25 songs long and had a gargantuan runtime of just under 90 minutes. Music much, Aubrey?? Since then, he’s been relatively quiet, getting his ears pierced and releasing a couple songs with Future in between texting teenagers. But now, the 33-year-old is hard at work on a follow-up album, and this weekend he sat courtside at a Raptors game, where he busted a few salsa dance moves, and gave an update to the Raptors TV team on how his new album was coming along.

“Honestly, I’m out here, I’m working hard, you know. I’m tucked away trying to finish an album,” he explained. He revealed that for his last album, listening to the Notorious B.I.G.’s Life After Death set the bar for him. Realizing it had a “ratio of songs versus just important songs” inspired him to add as many tracks as possible. “So last album, I went high volume. It did two sides, it was like 20-something songs, which is a lot of songs,” he said. “This album, I’ll probably make it a more realistic offering, something more concise.” Drake, who we already mentioned is just 33, reminded the hosts about how long he’s been a rapper, “I hate to age myself but I’ve been doing this for over 10 years.”

Videos by VICE

That reveal leaves a lot to the imagination. How short are we talking here? Anything less than 25-songs and 90 minutes is still probably pretty dang long. He continued, “It can be 10, 11 songs…16. I also do a lot of different types of music so it’s tough to make it like a seven-song album or something like that. But yeah, I’m having a lot of fun right now making music.” Well, there you have it: Drake’s next album might be 10 songs, 11 songs, or even 16 songs. Because Drake likes music, it won’t be seven songs but it will be a product of Drake “having a lot of fun right now making music.” Congrats to Drake for loving music.