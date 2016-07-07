Drake Shares Powerful Open Letter Following the Death of Alton Sterling

Earlier this week, 37-year-old black Louisiana resident Alton Sterling was shot and killed by two white police officers. Graphic footage of the altercation has since circulated on social media, sparking mass outrage and protests against the continual police violence in America against black communities. Sterling was reportedly selling CDs outside a shop in Louisiana when police were called to the scene, before shooting him multiple times.

Following Sterling’s death, Drake took to social media to voice his shock and sadness. In a post on Instagram, the musician wrote: “When I saw the video of Alton Sterling being killed it left me feeling disheartended, emotional and truly scared. I woke up this morning with a strong need to say something.”

“It’s impossible to ignore that the relationship between black and brown communities and law enforcement remains as strained as it was decades ago…No one begins their life as a hashtag, yet the trend of being reduced to one continues.”

“This is real and I’m concerned, concerned for the safety of my family, my friends, and any human being who could fall victim to this pattern,” continues the letter, which was posted last night as protests continued in Baton Rouge, with chants of “no justice, no peace” and “black lives matter”.

Read the whole letter below: