According to Skepta, Drake Actually Signed a Real Contract to BBK

Over Instagram earlier this year, Drake announced to the world two things. First, a miniature sized tattoo of ‘BBK’ on his shoulders and then his recent signing to Grime collective label Boy Better Know as “the first Canadian” signee. While many thought this was a natural conclusion to the cheery friendship between him and BBK poster boy Skepta, others, who likely had nothing better to do, were puzzled as to whether his new partnership meant an end to Drake’s tenure at Young Money. Well, it would seem Skepta has finally given an answer. Sort of

In a new interview with Time Out, Skepta told the magazine that “We’re putting together an official worldwide BBK label. But we haven’t talked about how it’ll work yet. It’ll be separate to his existing contracts. Trust me, I am not gonna sue Lil Wayne.” We’re not really sure what this means other than a paper was actually signed with a pen and ink and this isn’t a verbal contract, but hey at least we’re getting another season of Top Boy out of this so who really cares. Here’s a trailer of Top Boy below.

Jabbari Weekes

