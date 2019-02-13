Drake’s ‘So Far Gone’ Is Heading to Streaming Services

As much as it can seem like Spotify holds the whole history of recorded music, real heads know that this isn’t the case. For rap fans who were documenting the rise of their favorite artists during the blog era, there is the harsh reality that your streaming music library exists with some gaps. Drake fans know that feeling all too well, but won’t have to for much longer. Ahead of So Far Gone’s 10 year anniversary, Drake is finally making the mixtape available on streaming services.

The Toronto rapper shared the news on Instagram: “So Far Gone streaming everywhere for the first time ever on Thursday.” The caption read like the Grammy speech he could’ve given last Sunday when he won Best Rap Song for “God’s Plan.” He reflected on how far he, 40, and Oliver have come and thanked artists who were already established like Trey Songz and Omarion for taking a chance on him. The thank yous didn’t stop there, though.

Drake even thanked Kanye West despite of the beef that made its way into headlines last year. “A decade ago I rapped over your beat cause you just made the best shit and even though you stay wildin on twitter these days I will never forget what you contributed to the game and my career,” he wrote. And of course, he took the time to thank his mentor Lil Wayne for “giving him the biggest blessing.”

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.