Drake Announces His Seventh OVO Festival, Plus Summer Sixteen Tour (with Future!)

Photo via Drake’s Instagram
It’s been a pretty busy twelve hours for our pal Drake. He kicked the night off by tweeting out the art work to his long-awaited fourth full-length record, Views From The 6, which features him sitting on top of Toronto’s CN tower. If that wasn’t enough, he then announced this year’s OVO Fest which will feature Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa. To top it all off, he finished up by announcing his Summer Sixteen Tour with Future, Roy Woods, DVSN, and other special guests. With Views From The 6 coming this Friday and OVO Sound Radio tonight, it’s going to be a hell of a week in Drake.
Tour dates:
07-20 Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center
07-21 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
07-23 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
07-2t4 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
07-26 Chicago, IL – United Center
07-27 Chicago, IL – United Center
07-31 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre
08-01 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre
08-04 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
08-05 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
08-10 Boston, MA – TD Garden
08-12 Buffalo, NY – First Niagara Center
08-13 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
08-14 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
08-16 Detroit, MI – Joe Louis Arena
08-17 Pittsburgh, PA – CONSOL Energy Center
08-19 Washington, DC – Verizon Center
08-21 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
08-23 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
08-25 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena
08-27 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
08-30 Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
09-02 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
09-03 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
09-04 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
09-06 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
09-07 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
09-09 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
09-11 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
09-13 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
09-16 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
09-17 Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena