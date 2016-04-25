Drake Announces His Seventh OVO Festival, Plus Summer Sixteen Tour (with Future!)

Photo via Drake’s Instagram

It’s been a pretty busy twelve hours for our pal Drake. He kicked the night off by tweeting out the art work to his long-awaited fourth full-length record, Views From The 6, which features him sitting on top of Toronto’s CN tower. If that wasn’t enough, he then announced this year’s OVO Fest which will feature Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa. To top it all off, he finished up by announcing his Summer Sixteen Tour with Future, Roy Woods, DVSN, and other special guests. With Views From The 6 coming this Friday and OVO Sound Radio tonight, it’s going to be a hell of a week in Drake.

To the city I love and the people in it…Thank you for everything #VIEWS pic.twitter.com/HEXHNwrWwd — Drizzy (@Drake) April 25, 2016

Tour dates:

07-20 Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center

07-21 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

07-23 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

07-2t4 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

07-26 Chicago, IL – United Center

07-27 Chicago, IL – United Center

07-31 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

08-01 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

08-04 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08-05 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08-10 Boston, MA – TD Garden

08-12 Buffalo, NY – First Niagara Center

08-13 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

08-14 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

08-16 Detroit, MI – Joe Louis Arena

08-17 Pittsburgh, PA – CONSOL Energy Center

08-19 Washington, DC – Verizon Center

08-21 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

08-23 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

08-25 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

08-27 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

08-30 Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

09-02 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

09-03 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

09-04 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

09-06 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

09-07 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

09-09 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

09-11 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

09-13 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

09-16 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

09-17 Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena