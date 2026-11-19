A mother and son who pulled up to the Toronto Raptors’ OVO Night on Tuesday night got a big surprise. The pair were gifted $100,000 from none other than Drake, who also offered them his courtside seats.

The NBA shared footage of the generous moment, which happened when the Raptors were facing off against the New York Knicks. The match went down on Nov. 17, 2026, at Scotiabank Arena.

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In a clip you can see above, the mom is overcome with emotion as she learns what they were being given. The young boy is all smiles and excitement, while Drake beams with joy as he hugs them.

Drake has been very generous in 2026

There’s no denying that Drake has always been a generous guy, even going back to the infamous “God’s Plan” music video. His 2026 has been no different. Earlier this year, it was revealed he was gifting a home to well-known content creator and OnlyFans star, Pinkchyu.

The pair met when Pinkchyu was a contestant on a 20v1 game show, as part of Stake’s ninth anniversary celebration. After 20 women essentially did group speed-dating with Drake, Pinkchyu emerged the victor. As part of her prize, she got to spend some 1-on-1 time with the rapper.

Notably, during the stream, Drake promised to buy Pinkchyu’s mom a house, after finding out that this was the main reason she’d signed up for the competition. It appears that he is making good on that promise, and Pinkchyu’s mom is very happy.

Pinkchyu is grateful that Drake promised to buy a home for her mother

“I think she’s just really grateful,” Pinkchyu told TMZ. “I do [OnlyFans], and a lot of the money I have I do take care of my family, like, help my sisters. I’m half Mexican, so we’re all really, really close, and so obviously she’s like over the moon.” The goth influencer also said that Drake’s generosity made her feel “really happy.”

Pinkchyu was later asked if she and Drake did more than just talk. “No, no, no. We just had a lot of conversations,” she admitted. The content creator went on to note that she and Drake are “complete opposites,” but that he was “wonderfully kind” to her.

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