Drake Teases ‘Self-Funded Surrealism’ With New Short Film, ‘Fear of Missing Out’

Have you ever felt like the days of music videos are over? They used to lament that video killed the radio star; now videos aren’t even in style. If it’s not streams and short-form content, what can you do with it? But Drake is arguing that it matters now more than ever and is pushing all his chips on a “not so short film.”

In a grainy teaser on Instagram, he said Fear of Missing Out is an exercise in “self-funded surrealism” and that fans can check it out on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple. Then, he detailed the premise behind the film.

Videos by VICE

“A story about making the absolute most of it all in one summer. Credit to nobody but the members. Here’s some life advice before you watch,” Drake wrote. “Nobody is coming to save you. You must use each day to decipher who you love and trust and march forward with them. I hope this serves as motivation to make that call, take that trip, drop that song, open that shop, see your parents, leave that relationship or stay in it forever, spend the bread, get some more etc.”

Then, he mused on the state of music, media, and culture as a whole, stressing that he cares even if nobody else does.

Drake Keeps Teasing Cryptic ‘Fear of Missing Out’ Film

“They keep saying our genre is dying. Videos don’t matter. Nobody is watching nobody is listening. I still care. As much as I did on the set of “Best I Ever Had”. So be kind and rewind,” the Toronto MC concluded.

Currently, it’s not clear what Fear of Missing Out will be exactly or if it will include new music. What we do know is that Drake made history with his trio of albums this year. ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and Maid of Honour secured the three top spots on the Billboard 200 all at once back in May 2026. It was the first time such an event happened since Billboard began tracking its charts in 1956.

However, it wasn’t without its share of controversy. Florida rapper 1900Rugrat accused him of ripping off one of his beats on “Little Birdie”. “Twin, that’s the only beat I’ve ever produced,” 1900 Rugrat told Drake in an Instagram video. “Don’t rip my s**t and repitch it like that, fam. That’s fried out and f**ked up, twin.”

(Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)