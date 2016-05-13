Watch Drake’s Head Get Dunked on by Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’

If there’s two things Drake wants to recently convince you of, it’s that he’s a super serious rapper and artist you should respect (and maybe fear), and that his love for basketball runs very deep. Well, last night on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, both those things were very much messed with, as Fallon challenged him to the very difficult sport of faceketball. Both dudes strapped basketball hoops to their heads, facing each other, and immediately Fallon goes for an INCREDIBLE dunk on Drake’s head. Eventually Drake retaliated, dunking back on Fallon and breaking the hoop off of his board. It’s a pretty funny moment, and another nice reprieve to see the human side of Drake amidst all the hype.

Watch the video below, as well as Drake discussing the meme of tiny, sad Drake, as well as a little of what went into Views.