Drake Turns Ella Langley’s ‘Choosin’ Texas’ Into a Top 5 Hit of His Own

Drake repurposed Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” for his own song, “Solar Eclipse”, which has become a massive hit. As of this writing, the song has garnered more than 19 million streams on Spotify alone. And now, it has reached the Top 5.

Per Billboard, “Solar Eclipse” has debuted at No. 5 on the Hot 100. This extends Drake’s record-setting success of landing him his 91st Top 10 hit on the chart. Coincidentally, the song—which features Don Toliver—sits a couple of spots behind Langley’s original at No. 2. Taylor Swift’s new single, “Patient Zero,” unseated it from No. 1 after it had been there for a while.

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Drake and Toliver’s tune is featured on the Toronto rapper’s new project, HABIBIT (FOMO), a re-release of his 2026 eleventh studio album. In the song, he makes some big changes to Langely’s lyrics.

In her version, the country songstress sings: “She’s from Texas, I can tell by the way / He’s two steppin’ ’round the room / And judgin’ by the smile that’s written on his face / There’s nothin’ I can do / It doesn’t take a crystal ball to see / A cowboy always finds a way to leave / Drinkin’ Jack all by myself / He’s choosin’ Texas, I can tell.“

Drake takes a more salacious approach to “Choosin’ Texas”

As for Drake, he goes a different route, rapping:

“She’s from Texas, I can tell by the way she grip on my wood grain

She’s down to take a hundred shots with me and talk about my pain

It doesn’t take a crystal ball to see

A cowgirl ends up riding off on me

Drinkin’ yak all by myself

She’s from Texas, I could tell, baby”

Toliver Layter comes in and repeats the “Choosin’ Texas” lyric in the chorus. He too replaces “Jack” with “yak” (Cognac) like Drake. “Fort Bend, Texas, Katy, Texas, bae, I can’t make this up (Tell the truth, babe) / Sippin’ yak all by myself (Tell the truth, babe) / She’s from Texas, I can tell (Tell the truth, babe, yeah).”

It’s certainly a unique approach, and it feels very on par with how Drake would renovate a country tune. Check out the song for yourself below.

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Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage