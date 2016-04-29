Drake Finally Drops His New Album ‘VIEWS’

After much speculation including, but not limited to, god-fearing billboards, alien-related conspiracies, and #VIEWS ad-libs, Drake’s long-awaited new album/ Toronto-opus VIEWS– not Views from the 6–is finally here. Let us take the time to laugh at #conspiracytwitter and those who thought that Views would come out in January because fourth album+1st month of the year+on day six of the month= 416. You guys were oh so very wrong and deserve to sulk in shame for the full duration of this release. Also, BLESS UP TO WESTON ROAD AND HOTLINE BLING IS A BONUS TRACK. OMG!

Anyways, the 20-track album has a song called “9” which if you didn’t know is an upside down “6,” and has “Controlla” and “One Dance” sequenced after the other so this album will probably be amazing and dominate all our content for the next week. Download on iTunes now.

Here are all of the production credits:

