Drakeo The Ruler’s Estate Reaches Settlement Following Rapper’s Fatal Stabbing

Years after the passing of late Los Angeles rapper Drakeo The Ruler, his estate finally reached a resolution in court. After a lengthy wrongful death lawsuit against Live Nation, they finally settled matters out of court. Currently, the terms weren’t disclosed, but according to PEOPLE, the ruling is “conditional.” Additionally, if the preapproved terms are reached within 45 days, then the case will finally be dismissed.

This came after the Cold Devil rapper was fatally stabbed at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. music festival back in December 2021. They argued it was malpractice that her son was jumped so viciously at what seemed like a secure event. All of this was done on behalf of Drakeo The Ruler’s 5-year-old son Caiden Caldwell.

Videos by VICE

“[Caiden] lost his father and has endured great pain, anguish, and loss of emotional and financial support due to this completely preventable, yet recklessly permitted act of violence,” the suit read in another report.

The lawsuit also claimed that certain parties involved looked at the murder as a form of “street justice.” He served three years in prison and was eventually acquitted in charges related to the murder of a Blood gang member. With only one security guard at his hip and barebones security for the venue, he was jumped by “scores of people, many dressed in all red and wearing ski masks.”

Drakeo The Ruler Lawsuit Finally Settled Out of Court With Live Nation

Journalist Jeff Weiss tragically recalled the night in 2022, calling the event a full-blown “assassination.” His performance was slated to be his second in LA since his release. After an initial “decoy” fight, security and police never showed up. Then, Drakeo The Ruler and seven others were left to defend themselves against 113 people donning all red.

“Directly in front of me, I watch one of the attackers leap up on a ledge, rip off his mask, beat his chest, and screech with apparent glee. As if on cue, the attackers all remove their red hoodies and scatter. Seconds later, security and the police finally arrive, much too late. So do a team of medics, who rush up to a prostrate body writhing on the asphalt. It is Drakeo: mask off, blood pouring all over his face and neck. It looks like his throat has been slit. In the distance, I hear the wail of sirens,” Weiss wrote.

Years later, YG was detained by police in connection with the murder of Drakeo The Ruler. However, he was eventually released shortly afterward.

Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage