Drake’s Dad Defends Jussie Smollett and R. Kelly

Drake’s father is weighing in on hot button news items and we kinda wish he wouldn’t.

In an interview with Variety, Dennis Graham defended Jussie Smollett and R. Kelly, both of whom are facing egregious allegations.

Smollett, who stars (for now at least) on the show Empire, has been charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly making a false police report—a felony offence that could be punishable by up to three years in jail. Smollett, who is gay and black, alleged he was attacked by two white men in Chicago on January 29, who yelled homophobic and racist slurs at him, made references to MAGA, put a noose around his neck and poured a chemical on him. Chicago police later alleged Smollett orchestrated the attack for attention. However, details about the case are still unfolding.

Speaking to Variety about his new single “That On That,” Graham revealed that he thinks Smollett is misunderstood.

“That story that came out about Jussie in Chicago is not true about Jussie. Jussie is a friend of mine, also. They have totally reconstructed his story,” he said, seemingly not elaborating further on that theory.

He also stuck up for singer R. Kelly, who has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, involving alleged victims as young as 13 years old. Kelly’s alleged predatory behaviour was the subject of a recent six-part docu-series called Surviving R. Kelly, though the allegations against him have swirled for decades.

Graham told Variety Kelly is a “good friend” of his.

“I hate that it’s happening to him. There’s a reason why women come out after the fact. He has my support 100 percent,” he said.

He probably should have just stuck to talking about the single.

