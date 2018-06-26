Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ Album Trailer is Moody as Hell

It’s Drake season, baby! And you know what that means: A lot of photos and videos featuring brooding! If this was 2010, I might even make a joke about how Drake broods more than Edward from Twilight! That’s how much he broods! Today, he elevated his brooding even more, through the release of a very #dark trailer for his new album Scorpion. In the clip, a very swoll Drake does some thinking, before taking a drive to a recording studio lit in red. It’s all very reminiscent of Nicholas Winding Refn’s Drive, which, based on all the bomber jackets and scorpions and neon lighting, seems to be an inspiration for the record’s creative direction. Watch the clip below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BkeGf58HX-t/

Scorpion is Drake’s fifth solo album (or seventh, if you count “playlist” More Life and “retail mixtape” If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late) and follows this year’s two-track EP Scary Hours, featuring the number one single “God’s Plan”. Scorpion, which features “Nice For What” and “I’m Upset“, is out this Friday. Drake recently revealed the cover art on his Instagram, and has been teasing lyrics through billboards around the US. It will probably have both an A side and a B side.



