Draymond Green Mocks LeBron’s Flopping, Banters with Kyrie Irving During Warriors’ win

The Golden State Warriors turned perhaps the most anticipated matchup of the 2016-17 NBA regular season into a day at the beach, obliterating the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-91 in a rematch of last year’s Finals.

But that’s not to say that the game was boring; no contest between LeBron James and Draymond Green is ever boring. The Warriors forward, who will forever be remembered for his crotch-shot suspension in the Finals, knocked down his favorite target with a hard foul that was called a Flagrant 1. Green clearly disagreed, getting into it with Richard Jefferson and proudly displaying James’ flopping technique to the crowd at Oracle Arena.

After the win, Green was asked by a reporter to respond to James’ admission that he didn’t consider Cavs-Warriors a true rivalry. Green jumped in before the questioner was even finished:

“Yeah, I think this is a rivalry. It’s definitely fun. A team that you beat, beat you, it’s definitely fun. If you look at the last two years and this year, we’ve been the top two teams in the league each year, and so I look at it as a rivalry, and it’s definitely a fun game to play in.

“But I don’t really care if anyone else sees the game the way I see it. I see how I see it, and they can see it how they see it.”

Not that every encounter between Green and the Cavs was quite so hostile; he seemed to have fun discussing Kyrie Irving’s moves with Kyrie Irving:

“I know your moves,” Green said.

“I know,” replied Irving.

Now that Green knows that Irving knows that Green knows his moves, perhaps this matchup with start getting really intense. The basketball world can only pray for another Cavs-Warriors Finals.