Draymond Green Trolls Cavs with Finals T-Shirt

Last year, LeBron James spent much of the post-Finals flight and welcome home celebration rocking an Ultimate Warrior T-shirt, an obvious jab at the Golden State Warriors, who had just blown a 3-1 series lead. During today’s victory parade in Oakland, Draymond Green repaid the favor by rocking a shirt that said “Quickie,” in a similar font to Dan Gilbert’s Quicken Loans, and Quicken Loans Arena, where the Cavs play. Only lasting five games, the series was indeed a quickie.

LeBron, however, did not miss Draymond’s returned serve and quickly hit him with a classic Michael Scott line in response.

Videos by VICE

Not to be left out (like he was in, say, the Finals), Russell Westbrook made an appearance in LeBron’s menchies to note his approval of either Draymond roasting LeBron, LeBron roasting Draymond, or to just generally align himself with someone taking shots at a teammate of Kevin Durant.

The lesson, as always, is that all NBA shit-talking should be done via T-shirt.