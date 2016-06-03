Put Down Your Phone For a Sec and Watch Dread D and Jammz Video For “10 Missed Calls”

There is at least one person in each of our lives who, for the love of god, will not stop calling. It could be your mum because her maternal instincts have informed her that you’re out doing something you’re not supposed to, which you probably are. Occasionally, it’s someone you don’t really know who wants something from you. Or, more often than not, it’s someone you know pretty well who wants absolutely nothing but to run down their unlimited minutes chatting beef and bullshit at you. It’s a bane of modern life. But, thanks to Dread D and Jammz, there’s an anthem for it now.

Premiering on Julie Adenuga’s Beats 1 Radio show last night, “10 Missed Calls” is vexation at its finest, with Jammz spitting bars over a euphoric trance build that drops into one of the dirtiest beats grime has seen this year. The track comes after globetrotting house producer T. Williams marked his return to the Dread D alias he used as a member of Jon E Cash’s old school grime crew Black Ops, and marks Jammz’ third release this year as he rapidly establishes himself as one of the most versatile MCs and producers in the UK.

Videos by VICE

We’re premiering the video for “10 Missed Calls” below. It’s directed by Luke Carlisle, who has previously worked on a short film with Trim as well as music videos with Footsie, Newham Generals, and basically everyone else good. So bin your sim card and give it a watch.

“10 Missed Calls” is out today through Local Action.