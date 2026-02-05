Dream Theater’s Mike Portnoy Addresses Rumors He Was Approached to Join Rush After Neil Peart’s Death: ‘That’s a Sacred Role’

After Rush drummer Neil Peart died, rumors swirled that Mike Portnoy had been asked to join the legendary prog-rock band. Now, the iconic Dream Theater drummer has personally addressed the speculation. Portnoy said that he did not try to force his way into the band. He also called stepping into Peart’s shoes a “sacred role.”

Portnoy did a Q&A with Metal Hammer readers when he was asked about the Rush rumors. Very directly, Portnoy made it clear that he never offered his services to surviving members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, but would consider playing with them if asked, and if the circumstances were right.

“I read Geddy’s book [My Effin’ Life from 2023], and he mentioned about all the drummers kind of offering themselves to them and how much it turned him and Alex off,” said Portnoy.

“I did send my condolences to Geddy and Alex after Neil passed, but I never once tried to throw my hat in the ring for Neil’s gig,” he added. “I realize that’s a sacred role that should only ever be filled if Geddy and Alex choose for it to be so. And sure enough, here we are with them choosing to finally do so, which has been really incredible.”

Metal Hammer then asked whether he would have taken the gig if Lee and Lifeson had offered it to him. “If they hypothetically ever approached me with it, of course, I would have done it with the utmost respect and honour,” replied Portnoy.

“But frankly, I’m kind of relieved they didn’t,” he then admitted. “First of all, filling Neil’s shoes is going to be impossible. If anybody ever thought Mike Mangini [Dream Theater drummer from 2010-2023] filling my shoes was tough, try filling Neil Peart’s shoes!”

“And I came back home to Dream Theater, which is where I belong,” Portnoy added. “So if, hypothetically… If they had approached me with this reunion that they’re doing, it would have put me in an incredibly awkward position because of the timing of it all.”

Neil Peart passed away in 2020, at the age of 67. He had been living with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, for a little over three years. Tragically, Peart’s brother died in 2025 after battling the same illness. His father died in 2021, following a cancer diagnosis.

The remaining members of Rush have remained quiet for some time. Now, however, they’re preparing to head out on the road. Dubbed the Fifty Something tour, Lee and Lifeson have invited renowned German drummer Anika Nilles to join them.