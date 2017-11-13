Dream Wife’s New Video Is a Soft and Sticky Celebration of Sexuality

Cast your mind back to high school prom. Was it fun? Did you finally make out with the crush you’d been swooning over since you were 13? Did you wear exactly what you wanted? Did you get so giddy on fruit punch that you couldn’t help but roll all over the floor, smothered in cake and glitter and other people’s saliva? Probably not, right? Because, as a rule, high school is never that sweet. If anything, it usually just results in puking WKD over someone’s disgruntled nan or standing around awkwardly for six hours until home time.

Enter London trio Dream Wife (Rakel Mjöll, Alice Go and Bella Podpadec) who have just released their brilliant, celebratory ode to femme sexuality and consent “Let’s Make Out” alongside a video that is basically everything high school prom should have been. Directed by the band’s frequent collaborator Aidan Zamiri, the colourful, soft-focused visual sees the wives throw their very own prom with lots of screaming and snogging and thrashing about on the dancefloor. It’s kind of like all your fave iconic 1980s movie prom scenes rolled into one, but bolder and queerer and set to some blissful post punk instead of Billy Idol.

“‘Let’s Make Out’ is a light-hearted celebration of sexuality. Women are and have a right to be sexual beings,” the band wrote in an email to Noisey. “The video is silly, hedonistic and really fun. There is no shame in sexuality, there is no shame in fun. But remember; consent is key. Proms are synonymous with coming of age, a necessary social before graduation. We threw an IRL prom at our recent London show to announce our album and the night ended with much of the cast from the video making out and dancing with us on stage. Prom in many ways represents us coming of age as a band and we’re hoping to usher in this new era; dancing, making out, making things with our friends and flipping the script every step of the way.”

You can press play on the video below and scroll down to see all their upcoming tour dates, including a UK tour that’s just been announced right this second.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=7vWXBAA2ZoY%3Frel%3D0

Dream Wife’s debut album will be released on January 26th, 2018 via Lucky Number. Pre-order on Vinyl/CD here or digitally here. Tickets for all shows available here.

