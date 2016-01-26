Explore Salvador Dalí’s World in Virtual Reality

Fairly early in Salvador Dalí’s career, between 1933 and 1935, he worked on a painting titled Archaeological Reminiscence of Millet’s Angelus. A surreal interpretation of Jean-François Millet’s painting The Angelus, it grew out of Dalí’s fascination with a reproduction of the painting that that hung on a wall of his elementary school, where he invented stories of the peasant couple praying in the middle of a potato field. In his painting, Millet’s couple are transformed into ancient, gigantic sculptural ruins in a barren landscape illuminated by the moon.

Thanks to the Dalí Museum’s Dreams of Dalí, visitors can now enter a fully immersive 360-degree virtual reality recreation of the painting. Viewers can enter the towers and float around Dalí’s surrealist landscapes, and experience “surprises” that weren’t found in the original painting.

Videos by VICE

Viewers drift past a man and a child standing in awe of the sculptural ruins. While approaching the sculptures, viewers rise into the air to see the sand wave patterns below and the mountains in the distance. Dalí speaks in Spanish as if he is the voice of God. The viewer cannot totally control the experience, but are free to look in any direction they like.

Those who can’t make it to the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida can experience and navigate Dreams of Dalí on Google Cardboard, with an Android phone, or on an iPhone via the YouTube app. And those on desktops or laptops are encouraged to view the latest version on Chrome.

Click here to experience the 360-degree video. Dreams of Dali is on view as part of the current Disney and Dali: Architects of the Imagination exhibition at the Dalí Museum, which runs until June 2.

Via VRFocus

