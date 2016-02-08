Dreamy Hardware Bliss from Betonkust and Palmbomen II Coming Up on 1080p

The ever-ethereal Betonkust and hardware junkie, Palmbomen II, have teamed up for a collaborative release on 1080p. It’s the first appearance for both artists on the Vancouver label’s ever-expanding roster that also includes Via App, Khotin, James K and many more. Ahead of the release later this month, 1080p has shared the second track from the EP, “24×33”, showcasing both producers playing to each other’s strengths. Palmbomen II’s muddy and lo-fi percussion is perfectly matched to the weightless synthscapes dreamed up by Betonkust.

1080p Collection boss, Richard MacFarlane, said to THUMP over email: “Not only did it seem like a natural fit aesthetically, the context or concept of the EP was super familiar to me—they recorded it over a weekend at this abandoned water park in the Netherlands called ‘Center Parcs De Eemhof’, which reminded me lots of this closed water park in Budapest that I stumbled upon and walked around for ages.”

Betonkust uploaded a 47-minute mixtape to his SoundCloud this week—filled with original productions, remixes and edits to serve as a primer for the producer’s infectious and blissed-out sound. “Center Parcs EP” is the first new material we’ve seen from Palmbomen II since his outstanding self-titled release on Beats in Space Records last year.

“Center Parcs EP” will be available on cassette and digitally on February 26 from 1080p.