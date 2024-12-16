‘Dress to Impress’ Hosts ‘Winter Wonderland’ Roblox Event With Many New Additions

Dress to Impress has quickly become one of Roblox‘s premier experiences! As VICE’s resident not-at-all-fashionista, I wholeheartedly admit to watching more Dress to Impress content than I should! So, the game is hosting its festive Winter Wonderland event! Indeed, for all the content creators I absolutely don’t live vicariously through with their higher fashion IQ? Basically, here’s what you can enjoy!

“The quest to find Santa! Santa’s gone missing, and it’s up to DTI’s community of fashionistas to save Christmas. Jump into DTI’s New Winter event and get going on this quest to find St. Nick,” states a Roblox press release!

“Visit Santa’s workshop and lend a hand to the elves who are toiling away and making gifts. Take a journey through a candy cane forest, hop on a reindeer, navigate a flying obstacle course, and dive into an ancient ice cave. Do all that, and you just might save Santa!”

there should be no-ho-ho shame in your ‘dress to impress’ game

“Holiday collectibles: The experience will feature new winter items and sets, feminine and masculine hair, pose packs, and much more (including a skating rink). From the holiday cafe to a refreshed lobby, there are secrets throughout the holiday season experience.”

“Quote from Umoyae, Manager, Dress to Impress: ‘Dress to Impress is debuting its second ever winter update, with an expected player launch rate of over two million+! Our first-ever advent calendar and an epic new Christmas quest I wrote will be released! We’re so excited for our community to experience our winter wonderland!’”

Overall, the Dress to Impress subreddit seems to be enjoying all the new Winter Wonderland content! “This is the best update from DTI, period. I mean, the new belts (and all of them non-vip, which is awesome for everybody). Capture feature, advent calendar, THE RECORDING STUDIO (Hello??!?!!!?!!). Cultural accesories and sm more…. omg, I’m loving it Also: as an industrial lady, the nutcracker hat will be my new overused accessory for themes that allow me to dress as my subculture from now on,” one excited Redditor said.

Look, I already proudly fly the Infinity Nikki flag. If you sit through a whole Dress to Impress video and don’t find it compelling, something’s wrong with you!