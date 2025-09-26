Drew McIntyre Joins ‘Highlander’ Reboot with Dave Bautista, Henry Cavill

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has landed his next acting project: the Highlander reboot from director Chad Stahelski.

First reported by Deadline, McIntyre will play Henry Cavill’s brother, Angus MacLeod. The storyline is set to follow the original 1986 film in which an age-old war between immortal warriors reaches its climax. Christopher MacLeod (Christopher Lambert), a Scotsman who suffered a wound that was believed to be mortal.

After a miraculous recovery he spends the next few centuries battling the remaining warriors. This time, they will meet in New York City for the Gathering and there’s a mythical prize on the line. The film stars Roxanne Hart, Clancy Brown, and Sean Connery.

Highlander kicked off a franchise that concluded in 2007 with Highlander: The Source. Highlander: Endgame and The Source follow the events of the television which received negative feedback from fans. Despite building a cult following, Highlander was not an immediate success. In its opening weekend, the film grossed $2.4 million domestically, ending its theatrical run with $5.9 million in the United States and Canada.

Drew McIntyre Manifested Highlander Role

McIntyre has been manifesting a role in the reboot for quite some time. Given he goes by “The Scottish Warrior” in WWE, it makes perfect sense.

“I’m not saying it’s a layup, but I’m saying it’s pretty much a layup,” McIntyre told ComicBook last fall, alluding to his Scottish heritage. “So let’s see what happens. It’s like, here’s the ball, here’s an open net, are you going to kick it in or not?”

The Highlander reboot also reunites McIntyre with fellow wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista. He made his feature film debut in The Killer’s Game last year alongside Bautista. The Highlander reboot’s star-studded cast also includes Karen Gillan, Russell Crowe, and Marisa Abela, Djimon Hounsou, Jin Zhang, and Max Zhang.

Filming for Highlander is currently on hold due to an injury Cavill suffered during pre-production. It’s rumored to begin in 2026.

Stay tuned to VICE for updates.