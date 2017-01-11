Drink in the Quiet Beauty of Sampha’s Nostalgic New Song “(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano”

Across decades of pop music, there have been many tributes to the piano from Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” to Clipse’s “Keys Open Doors.” (no it’s not about coke, what are you talking about?) Sampha, the modern Billy Joel (not a diss), has added to that legacy with his new single “(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano.” It’s a song of nostalgia, with Sampha reminiscing on playing the keys when he was a toddler in his mom’s house and how it helped him find his talent. “Some people call it soul,” his gorgeous voice sings over the titular instrument.

It’s a very pretty song, and one that definitely places Sampha above recently famous fictional piano man Ryan Gosling in the department of loving your instrument. You can listen to “(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano” below.

Videos by VICE

Phil can tell you this song is in B-flat major because he’s also a piano dweeb. He’s on Twitter.

