Drinking a Ton of Hard Seltzer Can Land You in the Hospital With This Newly Identified Disorder

Hard seltzer convinced a generation of drinkers that pounding six cans was basically fine. Low-calorie, low alcohol, it’s practically a health decision. Nephrologists are less enthusiastic.

Researchers at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center have identified a new disorder tied specifically to excessive hard seltzer consumption. It’s called Mehandru/Vachharajani Syndrome—only the second newly identified kidney disorder in the last 35 years—and it was published in the International Journal of Clinical and Medical Cases.

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The three patients in the study were drinking two or more six-packs a day, with consumption spiking even higher on weekends. All three landed in the ER with severe hyponatremia, a dangerous crash in blood sodium levels, with readings between 96 and 112 mEq/L. Normal is around 135. They even experienced seizures.

The problem comes down to what hard seltzer actually is: mostly water, minimal sodium, minimal sugar, about 5% alcohol. If you drink too much, the kidneys just can’t keep up—the drink is so low in solutes that the body loses its ability to flush out excess fluid, and blood sodium craters. Doctors have seen something similar with heavy beer drinkers since the 1980s, a condition called “beer potomania.” Hard seltzer is just a more colorful, better-marketed version of the same problem.

What Does Drinking Too Much Hard Seltzer Do to You?

That sodium crash, known as hyponatremia, can cause headaches, nausea, confusion, and seizures, and in the worst cases, coma. The risk is higher in summer, when dehydration is already a factor and drinking outdoors in the heat is the whole point. Alcohol is also a diuretic, which pulls fluid from the body and makes everything worse.

The marketing hasn’t helped at all. Hard seltzer built its audience on the idea that it’s the light, smart choice. A drink that feels more like a vibe than a decision. That’s a hard image to square with “ended up in the ER.”

The CDC recommends no more than two drinks a day for men, one for women. Eating beforehand, drinking water alongside, and replenishing electrolytes all make a difference. So does remembering that a six-pack is still a six-pack, whatever cute font it’s printed in.