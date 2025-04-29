‘#DRIVE Rally’ Makes Rally Racing Accessible for Everyone, Even if It Does Put Simulation on the Sidelines (Review)

While I’m a big fan of simulation driving, it’s sometimes nice not to have to worry about the exact level of pressure I need to put on the brakes. #DRIVE Rally aims for both style and substance, and delivers it in an exciting and beautiful package. What it lacks in realism, it more than makes up for in presentation, and the overall package is arcade racing bliss. The improvements from Early Access to Version 1.0 are rather massive, and while there’s still a little work to be done, the current result is quite fantastic.

Screenshot: Pixel Perfect Dude

Be Sure To Take In the Sights and Sounds of ‘#Drive Rally’ as You Play

Arcade driving games feel like they’re falling to the back burner as of late. As more and more realistic car simulators come out, a game like #DRIVE Rally is surprisingly refreshing to jump into. From the moment I started, I was greeted with plenty of flash and panache, making a great first impression. Seemingly taking a bit of inspiration from games like Art of Rally and maybe even Auto Modellista, #DRIVE Rally is a striking game. Playing at 2K on an OLED panel, colors popped, dirt flew, and everything looked and ran fantastically.

But what drew me in the most, however, was the design of the vehicles themselves. Halfway between realism and Choro-Q, #DRIVE Rally doesn’t aim for perfect replicas. Rather, they’re stylistic reinterpretations of some of our favorite rides. Plus, any game that I can drive a Volkswagen Beetle, be it a knockoff or not, gets some extra love in my book. They’re just fun little cars, and I love them with a passion.

Speaking of passion, you can feel the passion that Pixel Perfect Dude has put into refining #DRIVE Rally since its Early Access days. Physics have been improved dramatically, the driving is smooth, responsive, and just arcadey enough to feel a bit slippery at times, and it all works together fantastically. This feels like a lost ’90s arcade game, one that I’d happily keep dropping quarters into all afternoon long.

Screenshot: Pixel Perfect Dude

Backseat Driving Is a Must in ‘#Drive Rally’, but if You Don’t Like It, You Can Shut Them Up

While #DRIVE Rally doesn’t follow all the rules of a realistic driving simulator? Your passenger is still quick to give you directions when you need them to do so. Some folks are going to love how much the passengers chat. Other folks? Well, there’s a reason why you can select “Passionate” or “Professional” before you take off on a race. During the Career mode, I could select which team to race with, and would receive a Co-Driver who would spit out instructions.

If you’ve ever played Colin McRae Rally or even the DIRT series, you’ll be used to the idea of these folks giving out Squares, Angles, lefts, and rights. But the fact that the developer decided to give each of them an eclectic personality speaks to how much they love the game. There are plenty of different teams to choose from, each with their own quirks. And while the Career mode is a touch basic compared to other games of the same kind, it’s still a blast to rip through these tracks in these super-powered vehicles.

It doesn’t matter if I’m in third person, first person, or overhead. Hitting the track and striving for greatness in #DRIVE Rally feels good. There are still a few little tweaks I’d love to see, especially with cornering. Sometimes, it feels like you’re able to just stop on a dime, to be completely fair. But for an arcade racing game? It’s exactly where I’d, personally, like it to be. But, some additional fine-tuning couldn’t hurt anyone, now could it?

Screenshot: Pixel Perfect Dude

Beauty, Grace, and Coming First Place in Every Race

#DRIVE Rally is a surprisingly blissful game. It’s a great point of entry for anyone with an interest in the general sport of Rally. While also still being competent and exciting enough for masters of the wheel. Beautiful in every regard, fantastic audio design, and plenty of content make #DRIVE Rally a must-try for any arcade racing enthusiast. Not every game needs to have the most complex, realistic physics model imaginable. #DRIVE Rally is just pure adrenaline, from the starting line to the finish.

There’s a lot of content available in the game for $20. Plenty of races, tons of vehicles, and many different co-drivers to experience for yourself. Plus, it sports fantastic visuals and great performance. This makes #DRIVE Rally the perfect complementary piece to games like Gran Turismo, to be completely honest. While jumping into pure simulation is quite a blast, ripping through the desert in a Countach? Nothing like it!

Verdict: Recommended

#DRIVE Rally is available now on Steam. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.