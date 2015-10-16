Drogba Gets Hype While Montreal Youth Academy Breakdances in the Locker Room

Montreal Academy kids dance in the locker room. Who enjoys it the most? Didier Drogba. Of course. pic.twitter.com/ewxASAc22P

— Olivier Tremblay (@olitremblay) October 15, 2015



Didier Drogba is having the time of his life in Montreal. The 37-year-old Côte d’Ivoire national has tallied nine goals so far this season, and doesn’t seem to be close to stopping any time soon. Apparently the thing that hypes up Drogba more than insane free kicks are some sick-ass dance moves.

While chilling with the youth team Montreal Academy, Drogba loses his shit over some young gun’s B-boy skills. Rightfully so: the kid ain’t half bad. No need for cardboard in the Montreal locker room. That surface looks primed for some Ken Swift-esque windmills.

UPDATE:

Here’s a longer video and a better angle. Apparently Drogba organized the whole thing. So hype.