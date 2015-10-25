Drogba Scores a Brace in 90 Seconds Because, Well, He’s Didier Drogba

Didier Drogba sees that you expected him to score only one goal, and so he decided to one-up your meager estimates and send in a second—only 90 seconds after the first one. And almost in the exact same, casual way. The man now has 11 goals in 11 games. At the age of 37, he is still silly-good at soccer.

It’s MLS Decision Day, and Drogba’s singlehanded 2-1 victory has given Montreal Impact a boost from 5th place to 3rd in the east. And what a way to do it—against their rivals Toronto FC, nonetheless.

Both of Drogba’s goals came with a casual flick of the ankle, as if to say, “I understand that the ball is right here right now, but wouldn’t it be better if I put it right here instead?” And by “right here,” Drogba meant in the back of the net. Because that’s where Drogba likes it.