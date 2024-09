Yeah… Drogba is still pretty good. The 37-year-old Côte d’Ivoire national has taken Montreal Impact from last place in the 2014 MLS season to sixth and performed a miracle: made them tolerable to watch.

Today, Drogba added the 6th tally in five games by ripping a free kick into the top left corner of the goal. It’s like he has no regard for “walls” or “people” or of the “impossible.” Here’s to 37-years more of play.

