Drone Operator To Attempt Rescue of Dogs Trapped by Lava Streams

An attempt will shortly be made to save three dogs stranded between streams of flowing lava after a Spanish drone operator was given the go-ahead to execute a rescue plan.

The dogs have been trapped in an abandoned yard for a month after the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands in September. It was the volcano’s first eruption in 50 years.

The plan, which will be carried out by drone company Aerocamaras, is to lure the dogs with food to a specific location before using a 50kg drone to drop a wide net over each animal before airlifting them over the lava to safety.

Several emaciated dogs lie curled up in and around a walled, ash-covered yard cut off by volcanic lava in the mountainous area of Todoque, on the Spanish island of La Palma, until a drone appears in the sky to drop packages with food and water https://t.co/MwK4li3Q3q pic.twitter.com/U6h8qCv9ZW — Reuters (@Reuters) October 13, 2021

In an interview with Reuters, the CEO of Aerocamaras, Jaime Pereira, expressed confidence in the rescue plan but cautioned that the most difficult aspect will be ensuring they complete the mission well within the drone’s 8-minute battery life.

“What we don’t want is to run out of battery when flying over the lava,” Pereira said.