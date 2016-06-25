Drop Everything and Learn How to Make a Perfect Lobster Roll

Photo by Brayden Olsen

Please pause your summer activities for this brief interruption.

Seriously, drop the beer and the pool floaties. This will just be a minute.

Videos by VICE

PSA: Despite what you may have been told, the anatomy of a proper lobster roll is simple. Controversial, perhaps, but unless you’re an “asshole from Connecticut,” this is how it’s done. We’re talking about buttery, fresh chunks of real lobster on a griddled, mayo-lined, split-top bun.

Repeat: real lobster, split-top bun. Note that you’re not dousing the actual meat in mayonnaise—if you’re using freshly steamed lobster, all it needs is a drizzle of butter, a dash of lemon juice and a few pinches of dried herbs. Here’s a perfect recipe for you.

That’s it. Painless, huh? Now go ahead, resume your beach ball tossing, sunblock slathering and picnic planning.

Thank you for your time.