Drop The Gloves: Canada’s Toughest Hockey League



The LNAH has been called the toughest league in the world. Whereas the NHL averages around 0.3 fights per game, LNAH audiences are treated to more than four per game, with no shortage of bench-clearing brawls, fan fights, and, of course, poutine.

But the game is changing, and the pressure to reduce fighting in the LNAH has players wondering what that will mean for a league whose identity and brand revolved around violence for nearly two decades. The guys here make a few hundred dollars per game at most, and still it’s drawn over 200 former NHL players.

This VICE Sports documentary brings you behind-the-scenes with the Laval team as we follow some of the toughest players in the league during the playoffs, to discuss the pressure they feel to take their gloves off in the twilight of their hockey careers.