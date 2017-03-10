Be the Mash-Up DJ You’ve Always Wanted to Be with This New Music Card Game

A new game from popular toy brand Hasbro and Harmonix (the studio behind rhythm-based games Rock Band and Dance Central) will help you become the mash-up DJ you’ve always dreamed of being—no DJ skills required.

As reported by The Verge, the product is called Dropmix, and it’s a musical card game that lets you mix and match different sounds from your favorite songs to make a new one of your own. Here’s how it works: you pick up to five cards, each of which contains a different element of a song (the article cites Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe” vocals and a bassline from a Tribe Called Quest track as examples). You then place the NFC-enabled cards on a physical board to make your mash-up, with the order in which you place the cards affecting the outcome. Easy!

According to Gizmodo, the cards feature tracks from Top 40 artists such as Bruno Mars’ (“24K Magic”) and The Weeknd (“Can’t Feel My Face”), as well as EDM hits like Skrillex’s “Bangarang,” Afrojack’s “Take Over Control,” The Chainsmokers’ “Closer,” and Duck Sauce’s “Barbra Streisand.” Hasbro expects to have 300 different cards by year’s end.

Dropmix is scheduled to be released in September with a starting retail price of $99.99, which includes the board and 60 cards. Additional card packs can be purchased at $4.99 for five cards, or $14.99 for 15. (Adoring Vegas-club crowds and unlimited drink tickets sold separately.)