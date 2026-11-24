On November 23, 2026, Ryan McCombs announced he would be parting ways with Drowning Pool once again. The vocalist plans to shift his focus to his other band, SOiL. He has also quit and rejoined them several times through the years.

McCombs has been the vocalist for Drowning Pool and SOiL back and forth for years, starting in 1997 when he joined SOiL. He left to join Drowning Pool in 2004, then went back to SOiL in 2011. Most recently, he rejoined Drowning Pool in 2023, splitting his time between both bands.

Videos by VICE

“After an incredible and ass-whooping few years, the time has come for myself and Drowning Pool to officially part ways as we move into 2027. We felt the timing was right for all involved,” McCombs wrote on Instagram.

“I’d like to thank the guys for the past three years,” he continued. “It was an honor to sing [original vocalist] Dave [William’s] words again as well as my own from songs we wrote together in years past and to again share many laughs, make a lot of memories and to share the stage with the guys again. I wish them nothing but the best moving forward.”

Drowning Pool Vocalist Ryan McCombs is Parting Ways Again to Focus on Other Band SOiL

Ryan McCombs thanked Drowning Pool’s fans and friends in his Instagram post. “Thank you for welcoming me back 3 years ago, with your always present support,” he wrote. “And always remember, YOU are the reason the flag still flys… Much respect. As a friend and fan myself, I look forward to seeing what DP has coming.”

As for what McCombs has planned for himself, he revealed his intentions to focus on SOiL. The band released their latest single, “Enemy-X”, in October 2026, and McCombs expressed his gratitude for fans’ reactions.

“I began my professional music career with Tim [King] and Adam [Zadel] and though I’ve worn other names on my sleeve with pride, the SOiL logo remains tattooed on my heart,” McCombs wrote. “We’ve been writing, recording and building something that I’m genuinely stoked about and with the reception that our new single, ‘Enemy-X’ has received, it’s clear that SOiL has many chapters ahead of it.”

The post continued with McCombs sharing his hopes for the new year as he dedicates his attention to SOiL. “With 2027 already filling up with more new music releases, great tours and festivals booked,” he wrote, “Everyone involved deserves and has my full attention. It’s awesome to be in the middle of such a positive tornado and to feel the creativity and drive within the band surging to eleven.”

Ryan McCombs closed out his post with a note on moving “‘forever onward’”. As he wrote, “Different chapters [of life] come to their natural conclusion, making room for new opportunities and new beginnings.”

Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns