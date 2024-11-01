Drug Shooting in France Sparks a Massive Street Fight

A shooting in Poitiers, France triggered a huge brawl of up to 600 people on Thursday night, seriously injuring five and leaving a 15-year-old boy in critical condition.

Police say the incident – thought to be linked to drug trafficking – began as a drive-by attack and descended into a major fight between rival groups. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said there were between 400 to 600 people at the scene, but it’s unclear how many exactly were involved in the brawl.

Drug-related violence in on the rise in France, said Retailleau. Last week, a five-year-old was shot in the head while sitting in a car with his father, during a shooting police have confirmed was drug-related.

“These shootings are not happening in South America, they are happening in Rennes, in Poitiers, in this part of western France once known for its tranquility,” Retailleau said.

“We are at a tipping point, and the choice we have today is a choice between general mobilization or the Mexicanisation of the country,” he added, referring to Mexico’s struggle with rampant cartel-related violence.

Poitiers Mayor Léonore Moncond’huy posted on X about the gravity of the situation, calling for more action against drug violence.

Fusillade à #Poitiers : un nouvel épisode de violence inacceptable. La jeunesse des personnes impliquées est particulièrement préoccupante. J’appelle à la responsabilité de tous pour le maintien de l’apaisement dans la ville, et salue la présence renforcée des forces de sécurité. pic.twitter.com/j4Ml7vf5rU — Léonore Moncond'huy (@L_Moncondhuy) November 1, 2024

“The youth of those involved is particularly worrying,” she wrote. “I call for everyone’s responsibility to maintain calm in the city, and welcome the increased presence of security forces.”

While the drug trade has historically been centred in the southern city of Marseille – where 49 people were killed in drug-related violence last year – it is now spreading to more rural areas and smaller cities and towns.

According to the Global Organized Crime Index, “France hosts one of the largest [drug] markets in Europe, and the synthetic-drug trade is on the rise in the country, especially in festival environments, with the darknet and social media serving as major selling platforms.”