Drunk Dude Makes Own Cheesesteak at Empty Waffle House

Ever had the unfortunate experience of going to sleep drunk and hungry after wandering the streets, hopelessly craving a late-night sandwich and tugging at the locked doors of your favorite fast food joints and diners? It’s one of the saddest states a human can find themselves in; bewildered and nutritionally underprepared for the inevitable headache and dehydration that lay ahead.

But not everyone accepts defeat so easily in those crucial post-drinking hours. Some people, like Alex Bowen, are so determined to get their Fourthmeal proxy that they cook it themselves. After a night of boozing with buddies early Thursday morning, ABC News reported, Bowen stepped into a South Carolina looking for a Texas bacon cheesesteak melt and instead found an empty restaurant and sleeping staff.

Alex Bowen inside Waffle House, photo via Facebook.

“I had a few vodka and Sprites, headed to the Waffle House. When I got there, no one in sight, I waited about ten minutes, went outside to look around. Came back in to check to see if anyone came—no one,” Bowen told MUNCHIES via Messenger. Not discouraged and still craving a late-night sandwich, the former Army combat medic took matters into his own hands.

“I knew that delicious Texas bacon cheesesteak melt was just a few feet away, so I took spatula in hand and made it happen,” he said. “And it was wonderful…”

Not only did Bowen get a solid meal and great drinking story out of it, but he also tended to his mess and made sure the restaurant didn’t come up short. “When I was done, I cleaned the grill and headed home. I went back the next day and gave an employee five bucks for the food.”

He even celebrated the occasion by snapping a few selfies in which he is seen radiating with drunken happiness. Considering the kinds of liberties that one could take in an open but apparently empty restaurant, one might applaud Bowen not only for his restraint but his cleanliness. Bowen even says that the company approached him after the photos went viral and mentioned potentially making him a “secret shopper” to keep an eye on Waffle House quality control.

MUNCHIES reached out the Waffle House for comment on the incident but did not receive a response in time for publication.